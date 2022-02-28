 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Colona - $150,000

You do not want to miss this beautiful 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath home with attached garage, above ground pool and fenced in yard that has been remodeled from top to bottom. The home features a neutral color palette throughout to go with any design style. Updates include a new roof, water heater, central air unit, furnace, paint, flooring, ceiling fans, kitchen backsplash, counters, sink, fan/microwave combo, dishwasher, bathroom fixtures, pool liner and equipment. The basement isn't finished but it has been updated and you could easily add area rugs and furniture for more living space if needed.

