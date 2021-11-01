 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Colona - $129,900

3 Bedroom Home in Colona - $129,900

3 Bedroom Home in Colona - $129,900

BACK ON MARKET! Fall in love with this charming 3 bedroom, 2 bath home located in Colona, right off Illinois State 84! This home features unique characteristics that any home owner can appreciate. The entrance of the home leads into a seasonal porch with radiant heating. The rest of the main level consists of a spacious living room with a storage closet under the stairs. Through the living room, there is an informal dining area and charming kitchen with a pantry room! The primary bedroom is located on the main level and features a large private bathroom. Through the sliding doors, you'll find yourselves a screened porch. The remaining 2 bedrooms and half bath are located upstairs, through a room that has the potential to be a 4th non-conforming bedroom or office. There is a brick workshop in the back.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Illinois could be without Cockburn
Basketball

Illinois could be without Cockburn

Just when Illini nation was glad to have Kofi Cockburn back in the University of Illinois men's basketball program after he declared for the NBA draft this past summer, the Illini may be without their All-American big man.

Deere & Co. faces OSHA complaint
Business

Deere & Co. faces OSHA complaint

  • Updated

A review of OSHA complaints submitted by employees from four Deere plants — Davenport Works, Harvester Works, Seeding Plant, and Parts Distribution Center — in the Quad-Cities revealed a history of serious injuries to manufacturing workers that cost the company relatively low fines. 

BHC men building from the ground up with new staff, players
Basketball

BHC men building from the ground up with new staff, players

  • Updated

Attempting to rebuild the Black Hawk College men’s basketball program that sat idle last school year amidst the COVID-19 pandemic and the departure of its previous coach, new mentor Kannon Burrage says the process to build a new foundation will be “brick by brick.”

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News