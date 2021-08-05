 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Coal Valley - $89,900

Perfect starter home ready to move right in! Recently updated bathroom, kitchen, flooring, Tankless water heater and fresh paint all in 2020. All appliances stay including washer/dryer. Nice deck off the living room with fenced in yard. Current flood insurance only $800 a year! Owner is a licensed Realtor is IL and IA.

