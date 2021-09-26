Updated and meticulously cared for three bed, two bath Ranch home on a private wooded lot. Walk in and notice updated flooring throughout. The family room, informal dining and kitchen flow seamlessly creating open concept living. The kitchen quartz countertops, undermount sink, and updated dual fuel range/oven are highlighted by the silver Moroccan tile backsplash. The formal dining is perfect for hosting dinners or as a private sitting room. The eastern facing informal dining and sun room are overflowing with natural light. They have private views of your wooded lot and enormous stamped patio. The conditioned sun room off the master will melt your stress away as you listen to the rain, feel the warm sun on your face, or watch the snow fall and enjoy the heated floor underfoot. Your day ends in personal jacuzzi or zero threshold shower in the master bath. The basement has roughed in plumbing and 1800+ sqft for finishing or storage!
3 Bedroom Home in Coal Valley - $249,900
