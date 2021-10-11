 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Coal Valley - $219,900

3 Bedroom Home in Coal Valley - $219,900

3 Bedroom Home in Coal Valley - $219,900

Motivated Seller! Charming ranch in desirable location! 2 bedroom with 3rd non-conforming bedroom in basement. 2 fireplaces, main floor laundry, updated kitchen in 2019. 4-season porch overlooking a wooded ravine. In 2020 Furnace, A/C Water heater and Battery for Sub pump. New Gutters and Covers in 2019. Partially finished walk out basement with tons of storage.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News