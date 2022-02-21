3 Bedroom Home in Coal Valley - $189,900

Spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with OVER 2500 sq. ft. of living space! PLUS an extra lot! This home features new flooring on the upper level living room, hallway, bedrooms, kitchen and dining room (2021). The kitchen is very spacious with loads cabinets and counter space. The upper level bath has double sinks and jacuzzi tub, PLUS new counters, tub remodel, toilet and flooring (2011). The informal dining room has sliders to the deck, all great for entertaining! The lower level has a HUGE REC ROOM with daylight windows, FAMILY ROOM with fireplace, daylight windows, FULL BATH and large laundry room. Updates per seller: Driveway/garage door/Epoxy floor 2017, Furnace/A/C 2014, Siding/Windows/Roof 2010, Refrigerator 2016.