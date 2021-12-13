 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Coal Valley - $159,500

BACK ON THE MAREKT - This attractive Raised Ranch Home has been well cared for. Recently updated Main Level features newer appliances, butcher block island with seating that opens up to the living room. Laundry and 3/4 bath round out the main level. The Upper Level features 3 generously sized bedrooms. All bedrooms have hardwood floors along with large upstairs family room. Roof was replaced in 2017 (per seller) and water heater was replaced in 2020 (per seller). Fenced in backyard. Oversized garages. All measurements approximate. Buyer and/or buyer agent to verify all information

