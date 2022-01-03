 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Coal Valley - $142,000

Solid brick ranch, with an updated kitchen with new tile flooring and all appliances remaining. Patio and shed in large, level backyard. New hardwood in living room and hallway. Partially finished basement with daylight windows, wood burning fireplace, laundry & shop. Could be 3rd & 4th bedrooms. Water softener not used for a long time, no warranty. Currently does not require flood insurance. Bow window with leaded glass in living room.

