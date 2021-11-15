 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Carbon Cliff - $114,900

3 Bedroom Home in Carbon Cliff - $114,900

3 Bedroom Home in Carbon Cliff - $114,900

Check out this move-in ready 3 bed, 1 bath home with a huge yard! The open concept living/kitchen area comes complete with stainless steel appliances and large center island, perfect for entertaining. The updates in the bathroom are a must see with new vanity, mirror, flooring, fixtures, and bath surround! The 3 bedrooms include newer carpet and updated doors. All of this plus a huge yard made up of 4 lots that totals over a half an acre! Don't delay, schedule your showing today!!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Deere makes 'last, best and final' offer to UAW
Business

Deere makes 'last, best and final' offer to UAW

Deere & Co. and the International Union, United Automobile, Aerospace, and Agricultural Implement Workers of America have reached their third tentative agreement, according to a release from Brian Rothenberg, spokesperson for the UAW.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News