3 Bedroom Home in Carbon Cliff - $109,900

Come check out this move-in ready Carbon Cliff ranch. Enjoy main floor living in this lovely home, which boasts: 3 bedrooms, 1 full bath, a galley kitchen, main level laundry and mechanicals. Enjoy your spacious, fenced-in backyard with shed. There is also a 1.5 car, detached garage! Updates per seller include: vinyl windows, furnace (2011), ac (2011), water heater (2018), fence (2016), roof (2018)! The hardwood floors have just been refinished and look amazing. The seller is providing an AHS home warranty with an accepted offer. Schedule your showing today!

