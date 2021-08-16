 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Carbon Cliff - $105,500

Fall in love with small town living in this 2 story home located in Carbon Cliff, just off N 2nd Ave! This home features a HUGE enclosed porch, a large living room and dining area. You'll find a large kitchen with plenty of space and just off to the side is an additional room for laundry. All 3 bedrooms are situated upstairs along with additional flex space to be used however you see fit! The home features a large back yard and detached 2 car garage. With tons of potential, you can't miss an opportunity like this one.

