3 Bedroom Home in Cambridge - $119,900

  • Updated
Check out this 3 bedroom home in Cambridge on 1/2 acre of land! This 1.5 story home includes the master bedroom on the main level, a full bathroom, laundry, kitchen and dining room! The upper level includes 2 bedrooms and a 1/2 bathroom! The 2 car garage PLUS a separate 3 car garage with 30 amp camper service, and spacious yard make this property extremely attractive! Schedule your showing today!

