3 Bedroom Home in Cambridge - $110,000

3 Bedroom Home in Cambridge - $110,000

Fixer upper with tons of potential! New paint and carpet, then this home will be ready to move in! Larger bedrooms, lots of natural light, a big fenced in back yard, and an unfinished basement with the potential to finish and add more living space! This one won't last long, if you have a dream to fix up a home exactly how you want- this is it! Home is being sold as-is.

