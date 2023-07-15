3 bedroom 2.5 bath newer construction home custom built by Bagby Construction on a 3.15-acre lot finished in late 2021. The master bedroom with tray ceilings boasts a master bath with a tiled shower, walk-in closet, and heated tile floors! Engineered hardwood floors and vaulted ceiling throughout living space - open concept dining and kitchen. Walk in pantry in kitchen that has quartz countertops and plenty of cupboard space. The dining room opens up to a 14 x 14 deck that oversees the property. Main floor laundry with utility sink included. Walk out Basement with 9-foot ceilings is an EASY finish including some drywall, framed walls (4th bedroom), and rough-in for a 3rd bathroom. Additional 14 x 14 concrete patio from slider doors in the basement. All that PLUS an attached 3-car heated garage. Why wait for new construction?!?! This is move-in READY!