3 bedroom 2.5 bath newer construction home custom built by Bagby Construction on a 3.15-acre lot finished in late 2021. The master bedroom with tray ceilings boasts a master bath with a tiled shower, walk-in closet, and heated tile floors! Engineered hardwood floors and vaulted ceiling throughout living space - open concept dining and kitchen. Walk in pantry in kitchen that has quartz countertops and plenty of cupboard space. The dining room opens up to a 14 x 14 deck that oversees the property. Main floor laundry with utility sink included. Walk out Basement with 9-foot ceilings is an EASY finish including some drywall, framed walls (4th bedroom), and rough-in for a 3rd bathroom. Additional 14 x 14 concrete patio from slider doors in the basement. All that PLUS an attached 3-car heated garage. Why wait for new construction?!?! This is move-in READY!
3 Bedroom Home in Andalusia - $469,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Rock Island County Coroner Brian Gustafson has released the name of the man found shot to death early Wednesday in Rock Island.
The crash happened north of Davenport around 10:45 p.m. Tuesday.
Rock Island Police are investigating the homicide of a 21-year-old man.
The newest business in Silvis is open and ready for customers.
Moments after crossing the finish line at the 49th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7, Nathan Windt searched for his running partner.