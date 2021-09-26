 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Andalusia - $124,900

Fresh Fresh Fresh!!! This lovely 3 bedroom ranch is move in ready and provides many updates. It boasts an oversized (31 x 25) 2 car garage, a large flat lot and over 1500 finished square feet. The main floor includes all new paint, lighting, kitchen and quality wood looking laminate floors throughout. It also has three large bedrooms and an updated bathroom. The large living room, kitchen and dining area are all open that creates a open living concept. The newly finished basement adds plenty of additional living space.

