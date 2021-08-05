 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Silvis - $94,900

This 2 bedroom home has tons of potential for the first time home buyer or an investor! The main level features a large living room, double french doors leading into the formal dining room. The kitchen is huge and spacious with plenty of room for an informal dining space and you even get an additional pantry room for extra storage! 2 bedrooms are located upstairs along with main bathroom of the home with additional attic storage.

