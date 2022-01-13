 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Silvis - $89,900

Great ranch home, 2 bed, 1 bath, 2 car garage in Silvis, IL with many updates; furnace and ac 2013, waterproofed basement Midwest Basement Systems 2017, replacement windows, roof 4-5 years old. Luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout main level, bathroom remodel with tiled shower. Large breezeway and 3-season porch add overflow space for projects and storage; basement is wide open, clean and unfinished. Many interior perks, vaulted ceiling in family, built China cabinet in dining room, awesome built-in bar and TV stays with home. Bedrooms offer nice views of the Mississippi river valley. Empty lot to the north is vacant and also for sale, lot offers privacy with no neighbors to north and west. Patio is stamped concrete with pergola, canvas top comes with it, Kitchen has gas stove, above stove microwave, all appliances stay plus refrigerator in breezeway.

