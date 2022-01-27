Big Home in a Fantastic Location! Driveway pulls right up to the front of the house with access to the Lower Level and Main Level of the House. Alley way gives you access to the Huge 2 car Garage! Large Vintage Eat In Kitchen. 2 bedrooms on the Main Level. 1 Full bathroom on Main Level and 2nd Full Bathroom on the Lower Level. The Lower Level has a Huge Family Room and an additional "Storage Room" that could be finished for additional living space. Ranch Style Home with a Walk-Out Lower Level! Updates: Vinyl Siding 2008, Windows 2008, Roof 2016, Furnace & A/C 2007-2009
2 Bedroom Home in Silvis - $87,500
When Matthew Bailey woke up Friday morning, he had no idea he would be committing to play football at Illinois just 48 hours later.
Read how the Moline standout's weekend transpired.
Davenport Police said a fatal one-car accident Sunday morning in the 3200 block of Harrison Street claimed the life of a man
A pump track, a giant waterspout, and a rooftop restaurant: Moline advances plans for land under old I-74 bridge
As demolition of piers and ramps for the old Interstate 74 bridge in downtown Moline gets closer, plans for using the long-dark land below them also are advancing.
Two years and four months after he was charged with four firearms felonies, a retired Moline police captain is scheduled next week to enter a final plea.
Former Rock Island correctional officer charged with beating inmate sentenced to one year of court supervision
A former Rock Island correctional officer charged with beating an inmate pleaded guilty Thursday to lesser charges and was sentenced to one year of court supervision.
A Davenport woman was arrested Monday night for allegedly helping to light a car on fire in September.
Rock Island Police have identified two suspects of an armed robbery that left one of the suspects dead and another wounded Tuesday.
A congressional ethics watchdog has concluded that U.S. Reps. Marie Newman of Illinois and Doug Lamborn of Colorado may have violated federal law, prompting reviews from the House Ethics Committee.
Rock Island Police have identified and arrested the third subject in an armed robbery that left one robber dead and one injured on Jan. 18.
A Davenport man on parole out of the Illinois Department of Corrections on a methamphetamine trafficking conviction was arrested Monday on a warrant alleging he sold methamphetamine to undercover agents with the Quad-City Metropolitan Enforcement Group twice in December.