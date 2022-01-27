 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Silvis - $87,500

Big Home in a Fantastic Location! Driveway pulls right up to the front of the house with access to the Lower Level and Main Level of the House. Alley way gives you access to the Huge 2 car Garage! Large Vintage Eat In Kitchen. 2 bedrooms on the Main Level. 1 Full bathroom on Main Level and 2nd Full Bathroom on the Lower Level. The Lower Level has a Huge Family Room and an additional "Storage Room" that could be finished for additional living space. Ranch Style Home with a Walk-Out Lower Level! Updates: Vinyl Siding 2008, Windows 2008, Roof 2016, Furnace & A/C 2007-2009

