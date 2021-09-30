 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Silvis - $53,900

2 Bedroom Home in Silvis - $53,900

2 Bedroom Home in Silvis - $53,900

Another great investment opportunity in the City of Silvis, property is currently being rented at $725 per month. Please allow 48 hours notice to show (tenant occupied). This property can also be purchased as part of a package with other Dj Props LLC, listings at a reduced price. Buyer and Buyers agent to verify all aspects of the Home. Owner has never seen nor occupied the property.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News