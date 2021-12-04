 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Silvis - $249,900

2 Bedroom Home in Silvis - $249,900

2 Bedroom Home in Silvis - $249,900

New construction 2 bed, 2 bath ranch villa with zero entry even from the 2 car insulated garage!! The vaulted ceilings and open layout of the kitchen, dining room and great room provides the perfect setting for gathering with family and friends. Master bedroom includes a spacious master bathroom with no lip entry shower and walk in closet. Customize your new home with the various upgrade options! Extremely convenient, low maintenance style living close to many amenities!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

John Deere Road Hy-Vee set to close in January
Business

John Deere Road Hy-Vee set to close in January

  • Updated

The Hy-Vee on John Deere Road, Moline will close permanently starting Jan. 1, 2022, according to a Dec. 1 news release. Online pick-up services at the location will be unavailable starting on Monday, Dec. 6. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News