2 Bedroom Home in Silvis - $249,900

2 Bedroom Home in Silvis - $249,900

New construction 2 bed, 2 bath ranch villa with zero entry even from the 2 car insulated garage!! The vaulted ceilings and open layout of the kitchen, dining room and great room provides the perfect setting for gathering with family and friends. Master bedroom includes a spacious master bathroom with no lip entry shower and walk in closet. Customize your new home with the various upgrade options! Extremely convenient, low maintenance style living close to many amenities!

