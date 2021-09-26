 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Silvis - $239,900

2 Bedroom Home in Silvis - $239,900

2 Bedroom Home in Silvis - $239,900

Beautiful open-concept condo in the Village of Deer Meadows subdivision! Built in 2004. Convenient to shopping, schools and more. Stainless steel appliances, open great room/kitchen area, 5×4 pantry, 3 skylights, 5 ceiling fans, 12×12 deck, built-in entertainment center, and 4 season room. Main floor laundry. HOA fees of $160.00 a month covers snow removal, lawn treatment and mowing and more. Fresh paint in entire house interior. All measurements approximate. Buyer and/or buyer agent to verify all information.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News