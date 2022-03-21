2 Bedroom Home in Silvis - $185,000

Beautiful home built in 2005 overlooking a mature wooded ravine! You’ll love this quaint, yet spacious 1500 sq ft home with a gorgeous master suite with a fire place and a jetted tub. Convenient 2nd floor laundry, finished basement that can be kept as a relaxing family room with a walkout, or you can easily convert it to a large 3rd bedroom. There is plenty of storage in your deep 2 car garage, great for projects too. Walk out on the new and durable composite deck to grill and catch some peace and quiet overlooking the private backyard with mature trees. The kitchen was updated recently with backsplash, paint, and all newer appliances (1.5 years old), beautiful newer and modern flooring on main floor, new water heater (2019). Extra peace of mind with a 14 month HWI home warranty. Come and make this your new lovely home!