2 Bedroom Home in Rock Island - $99,900

This is the cutest little home for the $$$. Beautiful hardwood floors, efficient Kitchen that has a dishwasher. Located close to shopping, easy access to major roads, and close to schools. The basement has plenty of storage space and could be a great area to finished for a future rec room. The back yard is fenced and a great place for pets and children to roam. Dont continue to rent, when you can purchase this great home and enjoy home ownership. Dont delay, see it today.