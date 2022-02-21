 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

2 Bedroom Home in Rock Island - $99,700

2 Bedroom Home in Rock Island - $99,700

Don't miss this freshly updated 2 bed, 1 bath charmer! The main level features a great open concept living/dining area that's really tied together with new flooring, paint, windows, and fixtures. Make sure to check out the remodeled bathroom complete with custom tile surround. The kitchen is the perfect mix of light and dark colors boasting new countertops and appliances. The basement is a great open space that can serve so many different purposes. All this, along with a 2 car garage in a convenient location just minutes away from shopping, restaurants, groceries and so much more. Don't delay, schedule your showing today!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News