Don't miss this freshly updated 2 bed, 1 bath charmer! The main level features a great open concept living/dining area that's really tied together with new flooring, paint, windows, and fixtures. Make sure to check out the remodeled bathroom complete with custom tile surround. The kitchen is the perfect mix of light and dark colors boasting new countertops and appliances. The basement is a great open space that can serve so many different purposes. All this, along with a 2 car garage in a convenient location just minutes away from shopping, restaurants, groceries and so much more. Don't delay, schedule your showing today!
2 Bedroom Home in Rock Island - $99,700
Related to this story
Most Popular
SouthPark Mall's Chick-fil-A will close its doors for good this month after almost 40 years in business.
An iconic landmark associated for decades with the city of Rock Island will soon be moved to Milan.
CHICAGO (AP) — Authorities in suburban Chicago were investigating the possibility that a man suspected in the beating death of his girlfriend …
Logan Paul Voss and Ashleigh Decker decided to celebrate Valentine's Day on Tuesday with a visit to Treehouse Pub & Eatery in Davenport.
A 16-year-old girl died Saturday night from her injuries in a single-vehicle crash in Moline.
Victim in shooting by former Moline cop says she was not informed of the plea deal. 'I was followed home, and I was shot at with my kids in the house behind me. How was I not asked about this?'
An Illinois law requires prosecutors to notify crime victims when their case may result in a plea, but one victim in the shooting case involving a retired police captain said she received no such notification.
State Rep. candidate Thurgood Brooks under review for confrontations with a grant applicant and Rock Island Alderman Mark Poulos
Two physical confrontations initiated by Illinois State Rep. candidate Thurgood Brooks are under review after Brooks confronted Rock Island Alderman Mark Poulos, Ward 6, and Natalie Linville-Mass, owner of MediaLink, following a contentious, two-hour long city council meeting Monday night.
Logan Paul Voss was arrested late Tuesday. Bettendorf Police say he used his Chevy Silverado to kill a woman
Bettendorf Police are investigating a fatal vehicle-versus-pedestrian crash that occurred at 10:40 p.m. Tuesday on Gilbert Street.
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — A second arrest has been made in the shooting death last year of an Illinois teenager whose body was found in a car …