2 Bedroom Home in Rock Island - $98,000

You will be captivated by this abode. The exquisite woodwork offers a warm welcoming feeling. A swanky kitchen; with crisp, white cabinetry and updated with contrasting dark flooring, enticing your inner chef. Both spacious bedrooms offer ample storage and offers room for relaxation. In the shaded, fully fenced backyard, there is plenty of room for outdoor entertainment. Recent updates include kitchen flooring, lights and fans, fresh paint though out, water heater 2020, both the refrigerator and washing machine are also newer, new siding and roof on garage this year. Situated in a family-friendly neighborhood with mature trees, this is a MUST see.

