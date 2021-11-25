You will be captivated by this abode. The exquisite woodwork offers a warm welcoming feeling. A swanky kitchen; with crisp, white cabinetry and updated with contrasting dark flooring, enticing your inner chef. Both spacious bedrooms offer ample storage and offers room for relaxation. In the shaded, fully fenced backyard, there is plenty of room for outdoor entertainment. Recent updates include kitchen flooring, lights and fans, fresh paint though out, water heater 2020, both the refrigerator and washing machine are also newer, new siding and roof on garage this year. Situated in a family-friendly neighborhood with mature trees, this is a MUST see.
2 Bedroom Home in Rock Island - $98,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Two 18-year-old women were found dead in a car left running in the parking lot at Jacobs Northeast Park in East Moline Tuesday morning.
The Rock Island County Coroner Brian Gustafson has identified the two women found dead in a car at an East Moline park Tuesday morning.
- Updated
WESTERN MICHIGAN AT IOWA
- Updated
Rock Island Alderman Dave Geenen, Ward 7, has resigned from City Council, effective immediately.
- Updated
Reactions to the Kyle Rittenhouse verdict have been mixed across the United States, and the Quad Cities is no exception.
- Updated
IOWA CITY — Tony Cassioppi left the crowd at Carver-Hawkeye Arena with a sobering reminder Friday night.
You may be able to turn a $2,000 Social Security check into a $2,480 one.
- Updated
A Moline man is suspected of drunk driving after his vehicle crashed late Thursday in the Mississippi River.
- Updated
A murder suspect turned himself into the Rock Island County Sheriff's Office Monday morning.
- Updated
Moline and Rock Island police are investigating robberies that occurred in their cities Tuesday.