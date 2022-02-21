 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Rock Island - $95,000

Seller is having the roof replaced the last week of February. Cute brick home, Beautiful hardwood floors throughout the main level, the basement has been waterproofed, it has a wooden privacy fence built in 2020. The home is close to schools, shopping, and restaurants. It has 2 garages, North garage 22X14, South garage 20X12, and a 3 car Parking slab. Inspections done for informational purposes only home is listed As-Is Where-is.

