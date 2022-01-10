 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Rock Island - $94,900

2 Bedroom Home in Rock Island - $94,900

  • Updated
2 Bedroom Home in Rock Island - $94,900

Built in 2005, this property features a front and back porch, vaulted ceilings with an upstairs loft, skylights and an open concept living room/eat in kitchen. Master bedroom is conveniently located on main floor with a full bath. Basement is finished with two non conforming bedrooms, a bathroom and extra space for storage. Yard is fully fenced with a detached two car garage. All appliances stay. Per seller Newer Water heater, Furnace-A/C

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News