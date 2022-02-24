2 Bedroom Home in Rock Island - $90,500

The roof is scheduled to be replaced 2/28 weather depending. Cute brick home, Beautiful hardwood floors throughout the main level, the basement has been waterproofed, it has a wooden privacy fence built in 2020. The home is close to schools, shopping, and restaurants. It has 2 garages, North garage 22X14, South garage 20X12, and a 3 car Parking slab. Inspections done for informational purposes only home is listed As-Is Where-is.