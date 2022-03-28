Charming move-in ready two bedroom home in Rock Island, IL! New carpet in Living Room and Bedrooms. Bathroom updated 2022. Furnace was inspected late 2021, new condenser motor installed on central ac 2022. Kitchen appliances remain for new owner. Basement could be finished for additional living space. Make this charming house your home!
2 Bedroom Home in Rock Island - $89,900
