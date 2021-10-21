 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Rock Island - $89,700

2 Bedroom Home in Rock Island - $89,700

2 Bedroom Home in Rock Island - $89,700

Ideal 2 Bedroom Ranch on a dead end Street. CLEAN! CLEAN! CLEAN! All appliances stay - Stove, Refrigerator, Washer and Dryer Dehumidifier is in AS IS Condition. 2 Window AC Units, 22 X 22 Detached Garage with Opener, ample storage. Convenient location, close to shopping, etc. Level lot 12 X 12 Covered Patio

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Column: A solution for Alleman
Columnists

Column: A solution for Alleman

  • Updated

On June 30, Barb Ickes' article about Alleman High School appeared on the Dispatch-Argus' front page. The article included criticism of the Ca…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News