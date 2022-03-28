2 Bedroom Home in Rock Island - $85,000

Don't miss your chance at this move in ready 2 bedroom home in Rock Island. Property features a large fenced in yard with an oversized detached 1 car garage, 2013 Furnace and 2013 Water Heater. This cozy home features bedrooms on the main level, a spacious living room with lots of windows and eat-in kitchen. The kitchen and bath have been updated along with 6 panel white interior doors and replacement windows. The primary bedroom has the convenience of attached laundry area. You'll find a huge attic that can provide tons of storage as well. Seller is even offering a 1 year AHS Home Warranty with acceptable offer. Schedule your appointment today!