MOVE IN READY & waiting for you. This cozy 2 bedroom home has had many updates in all rooms. Located close to many amenities such as dining, shopping, etc. Nothing to do her but move in and make it your own! Enjoy one level living with the main floor conveniences of all bedrooms, updated bath, updated eat-in kitchen, living room & laundry room. If you need more room the basement offers you options to expand. The large level lot with patio gives you space to entertain or enjoy the upcoming Spring & Summer weather. This won't last long so don't delay!
2 Bedroom Home in Rock Island - $85,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Davenport attorney’s law license has been suspended in Iowa and Illinois after court officials determined she had forged a client’s signature on arraignment papers and then misrepresented what she had done.
The pair are among four people initially charged in Rock Island County with drug-induced homicide in the death of 30-year-old Silvis resident Elaina Anderson in 2019.
A Davenport police detective testified Friday Malachi Vanderpool stabbed, then shot, Tylan Sanders in the plain view of surveillance cameras March 18
Charges have been filed against a Davenport man based on allegations he sexually abused a child.
IOWA CITY – When Iowa last tested a defensive lineman’s abilities to play center, things worked out.
A Scott County judge is being asked to allow jurors in the upcoming trial on the double-fatal boat crash in LeClaire to be escorted away from the courthouse so they can see the boats involved.
A look at this year's Quad-Cities All-Metro wrestling team, which is led by Bettendorf freshman TJ Koester and Moline senior Kole Brower.
Here is a look at this year's All-Western Illinois girls basketball team, which is captained by Annawan senior Cassidy Miller.
A 33-year-old man was seriously wounded early Sunday in a shooting at Déjà Vu Showgirls, a Davenport strip club.
SACRAMENTO, Calif (AP) — At least two shooters opened fire early Sunday in Sacramento in the city's second mass shooting in five weeks, killin…