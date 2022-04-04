 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Rock Island - $85,000

MOVE IN READY & waiting for you. This cozy 2 bedroom home has had many updates in all rooms. Located close to many amenities such as dining, shopping, etc. Nothing to do her but move in and make it your own! Enjoy one level living with the main floor conveniences of all bedrooms, updated bath, updated eat-in kitchen, living room & laundry room. If you need more room the basement offers you options to expand. The large level lot with patio gives you space to entertain or enjoy the upcoming Spring & Summer weather. This won't last long so don't delay!

