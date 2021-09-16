 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Rock Island - $83,900

2 Bedroom Home in Rock Island - $83,900

2 Bedroom Home in Rock Island - $83,900

Close to everything this house has potential for sure. Mostly newer windows, Half of the roof is newer. Patio out back with a fenced yard and a shed. Great front porch for people watching and relaxing. Small mudroom off back door. Come take a look. Please try to add a little extra time when requesting a showing. Buyer and buyer’s agent to verify all Sq Footage, Figures, School Zones, Taxes, Exemptions, and Zoning.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News