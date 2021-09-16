This recently renovated beautiful, two-level, single family home, is move in ready. There have been many updates over the last few years such as new flooring throughout the home, a complete kitchen remodel, and all new light fixtures. This 2BD/1BA home with a basement has a beautifully updated kitchen, a spacious dining room and a large living room with an open concept, allowing for a lot of natural light, and a detached two car garage. The front porch is the perfect place to sit and enjoy the fall breeze, as is the spacious backyard. Measurements approximate. Buyer and buyer agent to verify all information.
2 Bedroom Home in Rock Island - $79,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
From the Ford Model T to EVs and SUVs, residents for more than 100 years have driven through and parked at Davenport's historic Riverview Terrace Park to take in the picturesque panoramic view of the Mississippi River.
- Updated
Deere & Co. employees under the United Auto Workers Local 865 union voted to pass strike authorization on Sept. 12.
- Updated
A Bettendorf man was arrested Tuesday and charged with attempted murder for allegedly suffocating his brother to death in November.
- Updated
COVID-19 claimed another life in Rock Island County over the weekend and numbers from the county show young people remain a large portion of the newly infected
- Updated
Theo's Java Club barista Myah Ackerland is working against the clock and competition to buy the shop and keep it serving Rock Island.
- Updated
The Davenport man is charged with second-degree burglary, a Class C felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison.
UTHS quarterback Matthew Kelley came back from injury to lead the Panthers on two scoring drives in the final 3:27. He finished with 223 yards and two touchdowns. The win moved UTHS to 3-0 for the first time since 2001.
- Updated
The woman was the victim's designated caretaker. She allegedly used the victim's debit card and wrote checks in the victim's name.
Rock Island County officials want to use COVID relief funds to give employees $2,000 bonuses. The idea has been tabled until December.
- Updated
A plan to give all Rock Island County employees one-time bonuses from American Rescue Plan (ARP) funds has stalled.
A body was found in the Rock River in East Moline Saturday, and has been identified as a missing Colona man.