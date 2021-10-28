 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Rock Island - $79,900

Schedule a showing soon at this completely remodeled 2 bedroom home in Rock Island. Located on a corner lot near Douglas Park this home is a great investment opportunity. This adorable ranch home is located on a flat corner lot with a parking slab, on and off street parking and a great yard.

