2-story Rock Island home is packed full of important updates. This home offers 2 beds, 1 bath, and detached 2 car garage. Wall between kitchen & dining room removed to open space. Kitchen features elegant white cabinets, hardwood floorings, stainless steel sink, and sliding glass door leading to 10 x 10 deck. Spacious living room connecting to sun room! Many recent updates (per seller, buyer to verify): Furnace (2018), Central Air-conditioning (2020), Updated Kitchen & Cabinets (2020).Windows (2020), Deck(2020), Hardwood Flooring Refinished (2020), Entire House Painted (2020), Sliding Glass Door (2020), Bathroom update (2020), Roof (2012).Buyer and/or buyer agent to verify all information. Measurements approximate.
2 Bedroom Home in Rock Island - $79,900
