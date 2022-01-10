 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Rock Island - $77,900

Natural character galore in this masterful Rock Island Craftsman Bungalow! Beamed ceiling, built in buffet, french doors and oh so much charm. The front den/4 Seasons Room has been used as a 3rd bedroom in the past, and definitely up to your interpretation for use. Loads of natural woodwork and hardwood floors as well as expandable attic space! Newly landscaped, designed for low maintenance, many large-growing perennials to fill the entire yard with color and texture. Seller has used this property as an Airbnb for $75/night. Very clean. Move-in ready! Would also make an ideal rental as all furnishings inside are also negotiable.

