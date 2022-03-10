 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

2 Bedroom Home in Rock Island - $76,900

2 Bedroom Home in Rock Island - $76,900

Affordable and move in ready! What more could you ask for? This two bedroom home is ready for its new owner! Most cosmetics have been re-done, newer AC, and newer windows! There is a beautiful open concept living room/dining room. Good sized kitchen with appliances that stay with home. Clean, dry unfinished basement. AND let’s not forget the HUGE garage!! Two stalls to park in and a 15x20 hang out/workshop area! Yard is nice and flat and a great size as well! Come make this your new home and/or great investment property!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News