2 Bedroom Home in Rock Island - $76,900

Affordable and move in ready! What more could you ask for? This two bedroom home is ready for its new owner! Most cosmetics have been re-done, newer AC, and newer windows! There is a beautiful open concept living room/dining room. Good sized kitchen with appliances that stay with home. Clean, dry unfinished basement. AND let’s not forget the HUGE garage!! Two stalls to park in and a 15x20 hang out/workshop area! Yard is nice and flat and a great size as well! Come make this your new home and/or great investment property!