2 Bedroom Home in Rock Island - $76,400

Charming 2 bedroom, 1 bath home sits back on a large fenced in property with a 2 car garage in the alley. It is move in ready with a newer roof, siding, gutters, facia, soffit, newer vinyl windows and water heater to mention a few. All appliances including, oven/range, refrigerator, washer and dryer stay. There is tons of ample storage with the 485 sq ft basement and the garage space is amazing. Garage door openers, plus a 3 car drive way in front for extra parking so you never have to park in the street. Patio in the back of the house with paver bricks around it. Enjoy the raised garden bed in the yard. Per seller the neighborhood is quiet and only one block away from the Denkman Elementary School. Close to shopping. Home available for quick closing.

