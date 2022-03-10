2 Bedroom Home in Rock Island - $69,900

Close to everything this house has potential for sure. Mostly newer windows, Half of the roof is newer. Patio out back with a fenced yard and a shed. Great front porch for people watching and relaxing. Small mudroom off back door. Come take a look. Please try to add a little extra time when requesting a showing. Home is being sold as is. Buyer and buyer’s agent to verify all Sq Footage, Figures, School Zones, Taxes, Exemptions, and Zoning.