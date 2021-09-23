 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Rock Island - $69,900

This recently renovated beautiful, two-level, single family home, is move in ready. There have been many updates over the last few years such as new flooring throughout the home, a complete kitchen remodel, and all new light fixtures. This 2BD/1BA home with a basement has a beautifully updated kitchen, a spacious dining room and a large living room with an open concept, allowing for a lot of natural light, and a detached two car garage. The front porch is the perfect place to sit and enjoy the fall breeze, as is the spacious backyard. Measurements approximate. Buyer and buyer agent to verify all information.

