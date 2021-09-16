 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Rock Island - $69,900

2 BR/ 1 BA 2 Story Close to restaurants, shopping, bus routes, and schools. Updated home features new vinyl plank flooring throughout, and remodeled bath. Per seller Roofing, vinyl siding, gutters, windows, and mechanicals replaced 2003-2008. Buyer and Buyer Agent to verify all measurements.

