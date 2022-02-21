 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Rock Island - $65,000

So many great features with this two bedroom one full bath Rock Island home! Plenty of storage with a two car garage, full unfinished basement and a walk up attic. Nice sized family room, dining room and plenty of kitchen space. Plus main floor laundry and bedrooms. Buyer and buyer's agent to verify square footage and tax information.

