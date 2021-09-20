2 BR/ 1 BA 2 Story Close to restaurants, shopping, bus routes, and schools. Updated home features new vinyl plank flooring throughout, and remodeled bath. Per seller Roofing, vinyl siding, gutters, windows, and mechanicals replaced 2003-2008. Buyer and Buyer Agent to verify all measurements.
2 Bedroom Home in Rock Island - $64,900
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
Rock Island High School soccer players told they couldn't board charter bus because they were carrying the flag of Mexico
- Updated
The bus driver was from a charter company the district had hired to transport the team.
The city of Davenport will hold off on renewing a liquor license for a Davenport bar following a recent shooting.
- Updated
Officers were spotted crawling for evidence after apparent incident.
- Updated
A Bettendorf man was arrested Tuesday and charged with attempted murder for allegedly suffocating his brother to death in November.
- Updated
A motorcyclist was killed Friday evening in a crash on North Pine Street in Davenport.
- Updated
The Davenport man is charged with second-degree burglary, a Class C felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison.
Rock Island County officials want to use COVID relief funds to give employees $2,000 bonuses. The idea has been tabled until December.
- Updated
A plan to give all Rock Island County employees one-time bonuses from American Rescue Plan (ARP) funds has stalled.
- Updated
Police said the incident appears to have been an accident.
- Updated
A motorcyclist is dead after an accident Wednesday in Mercer County.
- Updated
Authorities say a body discovered Sunday in Wyoming is believed to be Gabrielle "Gabby" Petito.