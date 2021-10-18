This recently renovated beautiful, two-level, single family home, is move in ready. There have been many updates over the last few years such as new flooring throughout the home, a complete kitchen remodel, and all new light fixtures. This 2BD/1BA home with a basement has a beautifully updated kitchen, a spacious dining room and a large living room with an open concept, allowing for a lot of natural light, and a detached two car garage. The front porch is the perfect place to sit and enjoy the fall breeze, as is the spacious backyard. Measurements approximate. Buyer and buyer agent to verify all information. Contingent Sale, 48 Option Hour Clause.
2 Bedroom Home in Rock Island - $63,900
Deere & Co. has issued this statement early today.
On June 30, Barb Ickes' article about Alleman High School appeared on the Dispatch-Argus' front page. The article included criticism of the Ca…
Striking UAW workers are picketing outside of several John Deere properties in the Quad-Cities.
The Iowa Department of Public Safety confirmed Thursday that a Scott County man who was shot by a Davenport police officer Wednesday night died from his injuries.
UAW and Deere and Co. could not come to an agreement before a midnight deadline. It's the Quad-Cities' largest strike in a generation.
Deere and Co. workers are expected to walk out if no deal is reached Wednesday.
Unless otherwise noted, trick-or-treat times are for Sunday, Oct. 31.
Mike Dahl woke up Thursday morning and headed to work at the John Deere Parts Distribution Plant in Milan. But he stopped at the entrance.
Thousands of workers are preparing to picket tonight unless the parties can resolve a bitter contract dispute.
'This is what has to be done": From the picket line, striking Deere workers, local business, express worry, resolve
A neon scrawl on the Brady Street side of No Place Special Bar & Grill promises the coldest cans in town and 25-cent pool.