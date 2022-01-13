 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Rock Island - $62,499

2 Bedroom Home in Rock Island - $62,499

2 Bedroom Home in Rock Island - $62,499

2 BR/ 1 BA 2 Story Close to restaurants, shopping, bus routes, and schools. Updated home features new vinyl plank flooring throughout, remodeled bath, and New Garage Door on detached garage. Per seller Roofing, vinyl siding, gutters, windows, and mechanicals replaced 2003-2008. Buyer and Buyer Agent to verify all measurements.

