2 Bedroom Home in Rock Island - $61,000

Don't miss your chance on this 2 BR bungalow home in Rock Island, right off 9th St. The main level has a spacious living room and formal dining room with a bright and cheery kitchen. Both bedrooms are located on the main level, each with ample closet space. There is a walk-up leading to the unfinished attic which holds tons of potential to give even more living space. This home features a porch and a detached 2 car garage in the back. Water heater 2007, AC 2017. Schedule an appointment today!

