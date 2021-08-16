 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Rock Island - $59,900

Cheaper than rent! This 2 story, 2 bed, 1 bath home is perfect for an investor or first time home buyer. The main floor includes the living room, kitchen with oven, hood, dishwasher, and refrigerator, and bathroom. The upper level has both bedrooms. There is a deck on the back of the house that looks out over the private ravine. Laundry on the main level. There is an unfinished basement with plenty of room for storage and an attached carport. Per seller; Septic 2015.

